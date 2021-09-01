ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 129,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,482,900 shares.The stock last traded at $50.34 and had previously closed at $48.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $12,095,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.