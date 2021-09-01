Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $350.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.91.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.59 and its 200 day moving average is $348.20. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after acquiring an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

