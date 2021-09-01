Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.10. The stock had a trading volume of 337,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.91.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

