Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Financial Survey

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tarena International and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zovio has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.25%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Tarena International.

Volatility and Risk

Tarena International has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tarena International and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarena International N/A N/A N/A Zovio -20.40% -0.38% -0.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Tarena International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarena International and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarena International $290.86 million 0.29 -$117.49 million N/A N/A Zovio $397.12 million 0.22 -$48.95 million $0.27 9.56

Zovio has higher revenue and earnings than Tarena International.

Summary

Zovio beats Tarena International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc. provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S. Clark in May 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

