ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up to $26.06

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.06, but opened at $27.08. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $27.53, with a volume of 107,165 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 75.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,958,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123,752 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,981,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,416 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,852,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

