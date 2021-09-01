Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ZUO traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,456. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares in the company, valued at $517,618.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

