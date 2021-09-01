Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nano-X Imaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

