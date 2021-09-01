Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

