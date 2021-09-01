Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
TTGT opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $101.12.
In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.
TechTarget Profile
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
