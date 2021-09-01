Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 12.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 120.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRTO opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

