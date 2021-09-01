Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 388 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.