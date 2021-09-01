Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 617 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vericel were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,266.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. Vericel Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.96 and a beta of 2.09.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

