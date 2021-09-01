Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 653 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,564,000 after buying an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,641,000 after purchasing an additional 756,332 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after purchasing an additional 684,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 3.17. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

