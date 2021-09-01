ZUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $163,710.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $163,710.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00068693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00136193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00161293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,685.75 or 0.07589559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,440.58 or 0.99746994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00824672 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.02 or 0.00998732 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

