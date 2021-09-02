-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.

YTRA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. 107,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $119.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 109.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

