-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Yatra Online reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yatra Online.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 30.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,138,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500,020 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 109.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
