$0.07 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Falcon Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 6.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

FLMN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,593. The stock has a market cap of $389.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.