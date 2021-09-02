-$0.09 EPS Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

NASDAQ CWBR traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,223. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.74. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in CohBar by 3.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 302,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CohBar by 173.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

