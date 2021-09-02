-$0.14 EPS Expected for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Everbridge to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,361. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $161.40 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.77.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.