$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

KMI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 393,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,331,019. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after buying an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

