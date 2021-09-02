$0.24 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at $236,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $577,925.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,066 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

LSCC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,852. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.25, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

