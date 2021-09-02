$0.25 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PLAB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Photronics has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $921.01 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,431,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Photronics by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Photronics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics in the second quarter valued at about $17,843,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

