-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). AC Immune posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AC Immune by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.78.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

