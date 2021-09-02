$0.33 EPS Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after purchasing an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after purchasing an additional 224,767 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.21. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,277. Rambus has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

