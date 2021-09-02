$0.39 EPS Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 267.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. 11,328,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,957,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.07. Lumen Technologies has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

