$0.89 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,663 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.