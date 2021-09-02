$0.94 EPS Expected for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

