$1.07 EPS Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Exelon reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.