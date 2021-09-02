-$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will report ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTAI. Truist Securities decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $14,590,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 240.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 314.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTAI stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,141. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $848.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.07.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

