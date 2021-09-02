$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $4.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,913. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

