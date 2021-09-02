$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Avient reported sales of $924.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Avient stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. 342,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64. Avient has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $54.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

