$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.71 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 2.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

