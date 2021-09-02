$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,030. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $178.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.