1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Insider Steven A. Lightman Sells 5,692 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLWS stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.