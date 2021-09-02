10,269 Shares in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,269 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gevo by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 295,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 83,144 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gevo by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gevo by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.32.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

