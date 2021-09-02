1,086 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,458,572,000 after buying an additional 520,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $329.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,644. The company has a market capitalization of $234.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $329.47.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

