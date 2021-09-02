12,461 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ocugen by 93.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

OCGN stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 4.42. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $84,872.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,529 shares of company stock worth $1,411,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

