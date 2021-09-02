12,692 Shares in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

