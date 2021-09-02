1,301 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 25.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HRL stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of -0.07.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,607.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

