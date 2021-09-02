1,446 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

