$165.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post sales of $165.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.30 million to $167.00 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $114.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $632.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $630.99 million to $634.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $844.21 million, with estimates ranging from $800.90 million to $870.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,576. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $129.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.90 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $4,123,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 947,789 shares of company stock valued at $102,115,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

