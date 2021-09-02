16,797 Shares in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in ABB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ABB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ABB by 6.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ABB by 3.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABB by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $36.78 price objective on ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $36.78 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 20,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

