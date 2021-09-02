19,767 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

TEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TEF stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.