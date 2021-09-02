$2.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIRE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,909. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

