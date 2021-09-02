2,330 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.47. 129,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324,909. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $416.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,991,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,125,784 shares of company stock worth $3,510,419,340. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

