$250.49 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to announce sales of $250.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,590.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBRG traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,363,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

