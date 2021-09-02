25,080 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 129,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 44,446 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

LAND opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $744.33 million, a PE ratio of -69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

