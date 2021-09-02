$277.23 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $277.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.37 million to $283.35 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $253.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

BRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. 48,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

