29,656 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.21. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.