$311.15 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report sales of $311.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $311.30 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 1,241,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.