$315.42 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will report sales of $315.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $303.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $328.60 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 317,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

UDR traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $54.96. 26,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,342. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,106.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

