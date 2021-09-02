321 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 321 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after buying an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $6.95 on Thursday, hitting $950.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,970. The company has a market capitalization of $144.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $896.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $832.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

